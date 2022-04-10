NELSON, Maureen



Maureen Nelson, 83, of Kennesaw, passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 17, 1938 in Jamaica, NY, the only child of Frances Fox and Irving J. Regan. She grew up on Long Island, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Hofstra College.



Immediately after graduating college, she married the love of her life, Don Nelson, her husband of 62 years, who survives her. They lived in Connecticut, Illinois and Texas before settling in Chattanooga, TN in the late 1960s. Chattanooga is where they settled and raised a family, while cultivating a close community of friends who became like family. She spent her career teaching English at both St. Jude School and later, to learning-disabled students at the Scenic Land School.



She and her husband later moved to Atlanta, where she finished her teaching career at St. Francis School. Their retirement years were spent primarily spending time with their children and grandchildren, who all survive her: Craig (Becky Redfern); Lisa Anders (Jim Minter) and Kim Schoenbachler (Tony) as well as six grandchildren: Riley and Davin Nelson, Ben Anders, Isabella Minter, and Sam and Katie Schoenbachler. Her beloved grandson Nicholas Schoenbachler predeceased her.



In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request all donations be given to The Winship Cancer Institute @ www.winshipcancer.emory.edu.

