Nelson, Margery

NELSON (CLAYTON), Margery

Margery (Margy) Clayton Nelson passed away August 6, 2022. Margy was born in Dearborn Heights, Michigan on December 2, 1948, graduated from Harper School of Nursing in 1967 and studied nursing at the University of Michigan. She spent nearly 40 years caring for others as a nurse.

She was an active member of the local Community - she was in a book club and played bunko. She taught art, doll-making and summer camps to children. She loved eating out and going to the movies. After her daughter Claire died, she was a member of The Compassionate Friends, a support group for bereaved parents. She wanted to help struggling parents cope with their loss.

Margy was surrounded by people who loved and cared for her. She was a lover of dogs, cats, birds, fairies and anything magical. Her kindness, generosity and humor will be missed. Margy is survived by her daughter, Hayley Holtje and her husband Luke, her brother, Chuck Clayton, and sister Cindy Tchorni, and many cousins and countless friends. Margy is predeceased by her son Grant and daughter Claire.

Please join us for a celebration of Margy's life at the Parsons Run Clubhouse at 1PM on September 10th, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the International Cancer Advocacy Network in honor of Claire Nelson.

