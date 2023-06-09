NELSON, Linda



Linda "Lindy" Josephine Nelson (nee Walker), age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2023, at her residence in Alpharetta.



Lindy grew up in Massachusetts, graduating from Framingham High School. She then spent most of her adult life in New Jersey and Connecticut before retiring to Florida. She later moved to Alpharetta to be close to her daughter. If you were to ask her, Lindy's greatest accomplishment was raising her children. She was fiercely proud of her kids and grandkids and loved to talk about them.



She was a homemaker for many years, but after her children grew up, Lindy enjoyed working in several jobs where she got to interact with customers. Hearing their stories and helping them was important to her. In retirement, Lindy enjoyed cruising, bridge, long trips to WalMart, and her family. Lindy was incredibly social and enjoyed making new friends wherever she went - she never met a stranger. Amongst her caregivers and friends she was known for being a great listener and a loyal friend. She loved playing Bingo and began playing poker at age 81, rarely missing a game with friends. Lindy's Catholic faith was very important to her and gave her strength throughout her long life. Lindy also maintained a close friendship with her former husband, Dick.



Lindy was predeceased by her parents, Linda and William Walker; her grandson, Michael Moir; and her former spouse, Richard Nelson. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (William) Moir, Krista Kot, Greta (James) Neuman; son, Erik (Melisa) Nelson; and 10 grandchildren, William, Mary Elizabeth, Zachary, Krista, Michael, Nicholas, Declan, Violet, Logan, and Andrew. She is also survived by her brother, John (Ginny) Walker; sister, Tamara Tiernan; and long-time caregiver and friend, Evelyn Moore.



Lindy lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 52 years and while it may have stolen her mobility, she wouldn't let it define her and never complained about her difficulties and hardships. She managed her disability with style, class, and a lot of laughter. She leaves behind many friends, family, and special caregivers who will miss her dearly.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, from 4 to 8 PM at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA 30076. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, June 8 at St Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., John's Creek, GA 30022 in the 1st floor chapel. Interment will follow immediately at Roswell Funeral Home and Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to: Kiddos' Clubhouse Foundation,www.kiddosclubhousefoundation.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org





