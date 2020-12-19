Nelson, Jean Langford

NELSON (LANGFORD), Jean



Jean Langford Nelson passed away on December16, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in LaFayette, Georgia in 1925 to Claude and Zella Fox Langford. She was the first of three siblings, and preceded in death by her brother Claude Langford and Doris Langford Ottinger. Jean was the Salutatorian of the 1943 LaFayette High School graduation class of 1943. With no money available for college, at age 18, she took a bus to Atlanta to live with her Aunt and work at the Atlanta Ordinance Depot which supplied our armed forces during the height of WWII. After the war she met and married Ernest C. Lee from Fitzgerald, Georgia. They had three children: Ernest Claxton Lee, Jr., Robert Langford Lee (deceased) and George Evander Lee who were raised in Sandy Springs. Later in life she married Robert Nelson (deceased). They were both active in the Atlanta-Northlake Buckhead Elks Lodge where she became President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Jean had a long career with the Southeastern Division of the Amoco Oil Company (now BP) as an Administrative Assistant. In this position she became President of the 'Desk & Derrick Club' of Georgia for women involved in the oil and gas industry. She remained active in the Amoco retirees club until her death. Jean was a long-time member of St. John United Methodist Church in Sandy Springs where she made many friendships over the years. Jean is survived by her two sons Ernest C. Lee (spouse Gregory Fenno), and George E. Lee (spouse Leann Carrell Lee) as well as two grandchildren: Brian Nelson Lee and Katherine Abigail Lee.



A Memorial Service will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Gil Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home/Wellroot Family Services.



