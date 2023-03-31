NELSON, Barbara Ann



December 8, 1950 - March 24, 2023



Celebration of Life Saturday, April 1, 2023, 12 PM, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 17 Meldon Ave., SE Atlanta. Instate 11 AM. Reverend David T. Griffin, Eulogist. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Richard "Pewee" Nelson; four children, Tatyana (Davis) Woolfolk (Andre), Benjamin Nelson (Marilyn), Talitha (Nelson) Jackson (Derrick Sr.), Bristilo Nelson (Kim); stepdaughter Lisa Fulton; Goddaughter Kenyetta "Kim" Benton; 24 grandkids and 36 great-grandkids; sister dears, Gelie Latney Kinard, Glenda (Davis) Banks (Frederick), Benata (Davis) Jackson (Anthony), and Lisa (Davis) Jackson (Curtis Sr.); brother, Willie "Tut" Gilbert (Ms. Barbara); sisters and brother-in-law, Mildred Rivers, Dorthey Dunn, Aaron Dorsey, and Regina King; special friends, Shirley McCray, Vernell Truitt, and Vanessa Appleby; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing today 12- 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



