X

Nelson, Barbara

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NELSON, Barbara Ann

December 8, 1950 - March 24, 2023

Celebration of Life Saturday, April 1, 2023, 12 PM, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 17 Meldon Ave., SE Atlanta. Instate 11 AM. Reverend David T. Griffin, Eulogist. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 53 years, Richard "Pewee" Nelson; four children, Tatyana (Davis) Woolfolk (Andre), Benjamin Nelson (Marilyn), Talitha (Nelson) Jackson (Derrick Sr.), Bristilo Nelson (Kim); stepdaughter Lisa Fulton; Goddaughter Kenyetta "Kim" Benton; 24 grandkids and 36 great-grandkids; sister dears, Gelie Latney Kinard, Glenda (Davis) Banks (Frederick), Benata (Davis) Jackson (Anthony), and Lisa (Davis) Jackson (Curtis Sr.); brother, Willie "Tut" Gilbert (Ms. Barbara); sisters and brother-in-law, Mildred Rivers, Dorthey Dunn, Aaron Dorsey, and Regina King; special friends, Shirley McCray, Vernell Truitt, and Vanessa Appleby; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing today 12- 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher8h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
7h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
9h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
14h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
John, William St.
2h ago
George, Mack
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
8h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top