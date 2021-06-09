NELLOMS, Mary J.



Ms. Mary J. Nelloms passed on May 30, 2021. Homegoing Services are Thursday, June 10 at 11 AM at West End Seventh Day Adventist Church, 845 Lawton St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., (ATLANTA CHAPEL), www.wgmurrayandson.com, 404-963-5634.

