Neligan, Dorris

NELIGAN (PAETZELL), Dorris Marie



Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, in Eatonton, Georgia. Known to family and friends as Dorrie, she was born on October 30, 1929, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the third of four children of Robert and Mary Lawrence Paetzell.



Dorrie graduated from high school in Milford, New Jersey in 1947, and entered the University of Chattanooga, now the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, that fall. She transferred to Duke University as a sophomore and graduated with dual B.A. degrees in English and Art History in 1951. Dorrie was involved in various campus organizations during her college years, including the Duke choir and the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduating, Dorrie worked as a copy editor for a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based magazine and subsequently began her teaching career at the same school in Hunterdon County, New Jersey where her mother had taught for a number of years.



During her freshman year of college, Dorrie met her beloved future husband, Patrick James Neligan. Dorrie and Pat married in 1954 and for 64 years shared a loving and devoted partnership until Pat's death in 2018. As newlyweds, Dorrie and Pat lived in Memphis, Tennessee, where Pat completed his last year of dental school at the University of Tennessee, while Dorrie taught in the Memphis public school system.



In 1955 Dorrie and Pat moved to Milledgeville, Georgia, where Pat practiced dentistry and Dorrie successfully pursued her professional career while maintaining her devotion to family and community. The couple had six children over the next decade and were parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Throughout her life Dorrie was passionate about education and the fine arts. At Georgia College & State University, formerly known as the Women's College of Georgia, she earned a Master's degree in Education in 1965, after which she taught English at Georgia Military College at the junior college and high school levels. She was affectionately called "Mom" by her student cadets. She also earned a Specialist of Education degree in Administration and Policy in 1988, while employed by Georgia's Regional Educational Service Agency, and spent the remaining years of her career providing guidance on improving public schools to school administrators in Middle Georgia. She was also an avid reader and an accomplished painter and pianist.



In 1970 the President of Georgia College asked Dorrie to become the college's Director of Alumni Affairs, a position she held until 1985. Dorrie strengthened the alumni organization throughout the United States, especially in the Southeast. Her prior experience as a copy editor was instrumental in producing a nationally-recognized and lauded alumni magazine. During her tenure, Dorrie coordinated significant capital contributions and donations of scholarly material to the college, most notably Flannery O'Connor's manuscripts, letters, books, and personal items. Georgia College recognized Dorrie in 2014 as one of the most influential individuals in its history, and it awards an annual scholarship in her name for excellence in creative writing.



Over the years Dorrie was active in a wide variety of organizations, which included serving as a board member of the Flannery O'Connor Andalusia Foundation as well as the Old School History Museum (Eatonton), a founding member of the GMC Performing Arts Concert Series (formerly known as the Steinway Society), a trustee and long-time member of the Milledgeville Old Capital Historical Society, and a Girl Scout troop leader. She was also an active member of the American Association of University Women, the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood (PEO), and the Putnam General Hospital Auxiliary.



Dorrie was preceded in death by her husband Pat, her parents, her siblings, and her youngest son, John Derr Neligan. She is survived by five children: Patrick James Neligan, Jr. (Maura) of Dallas, Texas; Mary Lawrence Neligan Kennickell of Savannah; Kelly Neligan Felt (David) of Athens; Christopher Boone Neligan (Erica) of Dunwoody; and Robert Paetzell Neligan of Eatonton. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Katherine Kennickell Ray (Billy) of Savannah; Patrick J. Neligan, III (Monica) of Washington, D.C.; John David Felt, III of Atlanta; Megan Blythe Neligan of Los Angeles, California; Elizabeth Anderson Felt Day (Harris) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Anna Riccardi Neligan of Dunwoody; and one great grandchild, Camila Elena Neligan of Washington, D.C. In addition, Dorrie is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.



The family is grateful for the care provided by the Harbor at Harmony Crossing in Eatonton during Dorrie's last three years of life.



In light of COVID, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dorrie Neligan Creative Writing Scholarship, c/o GCSU Foundation, Inc., CBX 113, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Attn: Marcia Cainion, "In memory of Dorrie Neligan" (gcsu.edu) or the Georgia Military College Performing Arts Concert Series, c/o GMC Foundation, 201 East Greene Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061 (give.gmc.edu).



