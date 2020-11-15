X

Carol Diane Neese, age 80, of Decatur, passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, her parents were Henry Edward DeVincent and Mildred Alice (Moran) DeVincent. She was the first child of ten siblings. She moved to Decatur in 1967 with her first husband Michael Spinks. Mr. Spinks died in 1999. She later married Samuel G Neese. Carol Neese was an outgoing wonderful woman much loved by all that knew her. She was a devout Catholic attending services at St. Thomas More church in Decatur. There will be a public viewing of the body at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home at 2773 N. Decatur Rd. Decatur, GA 30033. Monday 1:00-3:00 PM and graveside service at 4:00 PM at Decatur City Cemetery on Church St. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

