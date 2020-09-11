X

Neely, Molly

NEELY, Molly Grant Molly Grant Neely, 70, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Asheville, NC. Molly was born in Hampton, VA, where she successfully competed with "The Boys" in the HYC's Junior Sailing Program. She attended Mary Baldwin College and became a lending officer at the C&S National Bank in Atlanta, GA. Molly was a Master Gardener and a horticultural advocate, having planted many lovely gardens in her lifetime. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter S. Grant, Jr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel H. Neely; her two sisters: Martha Rideout of Williamsburg, VA and Patricia Gooding of Atlanta; and four nieces and a nephew: Schuyler and Catherine Rideout and Paige and Grant Gooding, all of Atlanta; and Carter G. Kougher of Milan, Ohio. Donations in her memory may be made to The Botanical Gardens of Asheville. A private family graveside service will be held. To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, Arden, NC is assisting the family.

