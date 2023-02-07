Neely, Mary

X
NEELY (WILSON), Mary

Mary Wilson Neely passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Lloyd and Edith Wilson on September 17, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wendell Neely. They both enjoyed many friends of the Southern Bell family across several cities. Returning to Atlanta they were longtime members of St. Luke Presbyterian and Ansley Golf Club. Libby was a member of numerous bridge clubs and loved working as a temp for Department 56 at the Mart. She made friends everywhere.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Stephens (Ben) and Mark Neely (Rosanne). She leaves behind three grandchildren, Haley Bohlman (Kyle), John Stephens (Maria), and Jacquelyn Neely. She also leaves three great-grandsons, Tucker Bohlman, Benjamin Stephens, and Luke Stephens.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, February 7 from 6:00-8:00 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd. NE Sandy Springs, Georgia. A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Wounded Warriors, or the charity of your choice.




