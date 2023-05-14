NEELEY, Frank



Frank Graham Neely, beloved husband, brother, son, and friend to all, passed away May 9, at the age of 54. His two-and-a-half year battle with cancer was distinguished by his courage, grace, good humor and gratitude for the life he was lucky enough to live.



Born September 12, 1968 in Newport, RI to Alan and Helen "Butchie" deGolian Neely, Frank was the oldest of three and is survived by his family. He attended Christ the King School followed by Marist. After a year at Spring Hill College, Frank was accepted to Auburn University's School of Architecture. It changed his life and validated what he wanted to do for a living. After graduating in 1994, Frank designed and built a coffee shop in Auburn before joining a growing architecture firm in Atlanta. In 1996, he ventured out on his own by starting Frank G. Neely Design Associates, an award-winning firm that became highly successful with the help of dedicated colleagues. Frank's legacy consists of hundreds of exquisitely designed homes, mainly in Atlanta and as far away as Australia.



In 2001, Frank had the great fortune of marrying Connecticut native Danielle Bergeron who had been his sister Helen's roommate at Fairfield University. Danielle was introduced to Frank and things clicked. For the following 21 years they enjoyed many adventures and traveled all over the world. Together, they hosted many a weekend impromptu gathering on their front porch. Frank was the unofficial social chairman for his neighborhood and was heavily committed to the Inman Park community.



Over the years, Frank avidly pursued his avocation of fastidious restoration and racing of classic cars, notably Alfa Romeos. He was miraculously able to race with his Bad Toro Motorsports Club buddies one last time in January 2023 in Savannah.



After Frank's cancer struck, he and Danielle moved to New York City in April 2022, to go under the care of Memorial Sloan Kettering. They were welcomed by Frank's cousin, Heather Neely McQuarrie, who opened her beautiful home to them. Over the next year, Danielle's dedication coupled with the amazing doctors at MSK gave Frank the best possible care.



Frank described his last year as his happiest, in spite of the difficult treatments he endured. He was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from old and new friends, extended family, clients, fellow car/vinyl record/wine enthusiasts, and more.



Frank was predeceased by his grandparents, Felix and Helen deGolian and Edgar and Claire Neely; as well as two uncles, Ned and Mike Neely; and one aunt, Mary Elise "Doll" deGolian Sullivan; in addition to his beloved dog, Lotus.



Frank is survived by his wife Danielle; his parents; his sister, Helen Neely Smith (Zan); his brother, Alan "Sunny" Neely (Carmen) and their wonderful daughters, Maria, Megan, and Olivia. He is also survived by Danielle's mother, Gail; her father, Peter; and three Bergeron brothers, Peter, Eric (Michelle) and Christopher (Loretta). He is also survived by a multitude of deGolian and Neely aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. A Celebration of Life in the parish hall will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Frank's name be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 633 Third Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or via giving.mskcc.org



Frank Neely will be remembered for his empathy for others, his unwavering commitment to joy, his gratitude throughout his life, his love for family, his generosity and sense of fair play, and his infectious laugh.

