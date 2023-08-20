Nee, Richard

Obituaries
NEE, Richard William

Richard William Nee, aged 87 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 1, 2023.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married Patricia Holloway in 1966 and they had one child, Susan Nee Garthune. He was an avid Civil War historian and collector and he was a docent at the Atlanta History Center. He was in the US Army in the 1st Armored Division. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Nee; his brother, John Nee; and his sister, Julia Baylin. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Nee Garthune; his granddaughter, Bailey Garthune-Heard; his nephews, Martin Baylin, Edward Baylin, John Nee; and his nieces, Vicki Coker and Cecilia Murphy. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Rosey. There will be a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery on August 26 at 2 PM.

