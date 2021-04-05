X

Neason, Williette

NEASON (WILLIS), Williette

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Williette Willis Neason will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, with Rev. Brian A.Tillman, Associate Pastor Ben Hill UMC officiating. Entombment, Lincoln Cementary, Inc. Viewing will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at our chapel from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm. The family will receive guest between 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. Williette was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Christine Willis and a sister Gayle Anita Willis. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving and devoted daughters, Shawn M. Neason and Staci Neason Abercrombie (Derrick); grandsons C. D'Shawn Abercrombie, Christion Abercrombie, and Brandon Neason; granddaughter, Alexandria Neason; brother Melvin L. Willis (Mary); sister Patricia Willis Bowers (James, deceased); niece Ruthel Hellams; nephew, M. Bud Willis (Sherryl) and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. ( Live stream is available : MBFH.com




