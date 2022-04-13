NEALEY, James R. "Daniel"



Home Going Celebration for Mr. James Ralph Nealey, Atlanta, GA, formerly of Covington, GA will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 AM at Saint Paul A. M. E. Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA. His remains will lie instate at 10 AM. Interment, Westside Cemetery, Covington, GA. His visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 12 noon to 8 PM. at Young-Levett Funeral Home, 3106 West Street SW, Covington, GA 30014. Young-Levett Funeral Home, COVINGTON CHAPEL, (770) 786-2944.

