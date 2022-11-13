NEAL (SHEPPARD), Lynn



Lynn Sheppard Neal, age 83, of Atlanta and Macon, passed away on November 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Lynn was born to Carl Eugene and Athena Sheppard on December 16, 1938. She graduated in 1956, in the first graduating class of Northside High School in Atlanta. She married John Alan Neal on June 10, 1956 in Atlanta. Lynn soon moved to Key West, FL with her husband Alan, who was in the U.S. Navy. Pam was born in 1957. Lynn graduated from Georgia State University. She received Master's degrees in elementary education at Georgia State and Mercer University in Macon. She worked as a teacher in Atlanta and at First Presbyterian Day School, Macon. Lynn was a longtime member of the No Bridge Bridge Club in Atlanta. She completed several Peachtree Road Races with husband Alan. Lynn had a wry sense of humor, was highly creative, as well as being an enthusiastic gardener. She loved to paint, and was a student of color, sewing, and decorating.



Lynn was preceded in death by John Alan Neal.



Lynn Neal is survived by Pamela Neal Fellows and husband Hank Fellows. Her grandchildren are, Chris Fellows (Kathryn), Susie Tulloch (Ross), and Thomas Fellows. Great-grandchildren are Henry Fellows, Amelia Fellows, Robert Fellows, Maddie Tulloch, Hannah Tulloch, Poppy Tulloch, and Ollie Tulloch.



Visitation will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, 30305.



Funeral will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Kellett Chapel, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Scott Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Marietta Boulevard, Atlanta. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, Atlanta, GA.



Memorials may be given to Atlanta Humane Society, www.atlantahumane.org/give or to Community Foundation of Central Georgia, 577 Mulberry St., Suite 1600, Macon, GA 31210 or www.cfcga.org



