NEAL, Lebby Rogers



Lebby Rogers Neal, age 82, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on November 6, 2022. Lebby was born June 27, 1940 in Charlotte, NC to May Lebby Smith Rogers and Gayle Rogers. She graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte and received a B.A. in English from Agnes Scott College.



Lebby was preceded in death by her second husband, Thomas Edward Neal; her mother, May Lebby; her father, Gayle; her brother, Gayle, Jr.; her sister, Brandon Rogers McQuage; and her infant son, Frank Smith Harrison. She is survived by her sons, Chason Lash Harrison, Jr (Jane) of Atlanta, GA; John Matthew Harrison (Kathryn) of Midlothian, VA; Gayle Rogers Harrison (Amy) of Murfreesboro, TN; her daughters, Lebby Harrison Thompson (Scott), Mary Kent Harrison Ellis (Jeremy), and Julia McNinch Harrison, all of Atlanta, GA; her 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Virginia Harrison; Monroe and Martha Grace Harrison; Taylor Harrison; Rankin, William, May Lebby, and Gibson Thompson; Mary Kent Bowen and Augusta and Kathleen Ellis; her brother, Walton Worth Rogers (Linda); her first husband and father of her children, C. Lash Harrison (Paula); her nieces, Kelly Rogers Lamb (Matt), Blair Rogers, Ann Rogers, Brandon Rogers Frost (Bryon), Ann Walton Townsend (Bryan), Katherine Preston (Lanier), and Sara Preston (Tracey); her nephews, Gayle Rogers III (Katherine), and Frank Mandeville Rogers V (Jessica); Thomas Neal's daughter Jeane Withorn and family; and many close friends, including members of the group known on the streets as the "Scotties."



Lebby taught fifth-grade at Kirkwood School in Dekalb County after graduation from college and later worked in the admissions office at Agnes Scott. Her true passion was southern and mid-Atlantic antiques, and she owned Appleberry Hill Antiques on E. Andrews Dr. in Atlanta for more than 25 years. She was an avid reader, having read the first and last chapters of numerous books. A well-chosen book was one of her favorite gifts to give.



Lebby was a Sustainer in the Atlanta Junior League and was active in several community, civic, and school organizations as a leader and fundraiser. Lebby was a member of many antique, book, bridge, garden, and history clubs. It was under Lebby's leadership that the Child Development Center at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church was opened in 1969 to serve the children and families of Virginia Highlands and Inman Park. She was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church and served on national Presbytery committees as well. Lebby served on the boards of the Trinity Early Learning Center and the Agnes Scott Alumnae Association.



For most of her adult life, she considered her attendance at the annual Colonial Williamsburg Antiques Forum and the attendance of her children and grandchildren at family meals to take priority over all other scheduled activities.



Lebby had a beautiful smile and never met a stranger. She had an uncanny recall for dates and minor events, surprising many with a birthday wish for a family member or by remembering a personal detail from years past. She was a warm and consummate hostess and celebrated every child's, grandchild's, and friend's birthday. She was consistently but unapologetically tardy; many Thanksgiving and Christmas meals were cooked by her between 4 and 7 a.m. the night before, but then served with a relaxed confidence that never betrayed the late night effort.



One of her greatest personal accomplishments (other than her numerous children and grandchildren) was her achievement of Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. Lebby loved to travel and visited Europe, Russia, Asia, Canada, and Australia, writing travel journals, creating photo albums of her many adventures, and returning with gifts of dubious origin and questionable utility. Although travel to new destinations was always of interest, she never missed a summer on the South Carolina coast, spending weeks at a stretch with loved ones at her parent's beach house, the "Sea Gayle".



Lebby was a strong and intelligent woman, who met challenges with faith and unwavering determination. She touched many lives, was well-loved, and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, following a private interment in the Church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lebby's memory to Agnes Scott College, the Emory Brain Health Center, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choice.

