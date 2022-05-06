ajc logo
Neal, Elma

NEAL, Elma

Elma Neal of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Visitation Services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 12-8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home: South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 1 PM, at our South DeKalb, Chapel. She leaves to cherish her memories. A host of relatives and many dear friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel. 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Livestream services can be located on our website:

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

