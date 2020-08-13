Neal, Clara

NEAL, Mother Clara Ruth Mother Clara Ruth Neal, age 88, of Atlanta, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1932 in Atlanta, to Eugene and Alma Harvey. She attended Washington High School in Atlanta. She met and married Deacon Roy Neal Sr. in 1948. The loving couple were together 56 years before the Lord called Roy home in 2004. Mother Neal is survived by her three children, Roy Neal, Jr. (Loretta), Bishop Ray Neal, and Brenda Neal; grandchildren Brandon Neal (Candice), and Patrick Neal; and a host of family and friends. Mother Neal was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented homemaker and entrepreneur. She ensured that her children's foundational years were healthy and nutritious by making delicious home-cooked meals every day. She was known for her awesome Sunday dinners where she cooked so many wonderful dishes it was like a mini-Thanksgiving dinner every week. Family members frequently stopped by to enjoy the food and fellowship. Mother Neal and Deacon Neal were both faithful members of Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, where the late Apostle Frank S. Solomon was pastor. She was also filled with the Holy Ghost at Refuge Temple. In 1988, when her son began his ministry, Mother Neal joined Faith Memorial Church. She served as chairperson of the Mother's Board for many years. She coordinated numerous fundraisers and special events. She is most remembered for organizing and managing the annual Faith Memorial Valentine's Banquet. It was always a successful event. The mothers also spearheaded the Annual Black History Program for many years. Mother Neal was truly an example of the Proverbs 31 Virtuous Woman. During her early career, Mother Neal was employed by French's Ice Cream Company. Later in life, she decided to start her own business. Mother Neal owned and operated Ruth's Boutique, a successful establishment selling ladies dresses, church hats, accessories and gifts. The warm and loving atmosphere in the boutique made it a popular oasis for folks to stop by and just chat with Mother Neal to hear her Godly wisdom and words of encouragement. She always tried to help people selling items for huge discounts, on credit, and often letting people have items free of charge if the person was in need and could not afford to pay. In her later years she continued to be faithful to God and His service, attending services until her health did not allow her to. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kennedy Memorial Gardens located at 2500 River Road in Decatur, Georgia with Bishop Aaron B. Lackey, Sr. officiating. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 5 8 PM at Faith Memorial Church located at 1676 Old Rex Morrow Road, Morrow, Georgia. Goolsby Mortuary, Atlanta, Georgia, 404-588-0128.

