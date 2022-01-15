Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Neal, Carl

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NEAL, Carl

Carl S. Neal departed this life on December 24, 2021 at the age of 79. Carl leaves to mourn his passing and carry on his memory to his loving wife Theresa; children, Carla (Timothy) Brown, Kyle Sanford Neal; grandchildren Aaron Brown, Jaylon Brown, and McKenzye Neal; siblings Eleanor Beckham (Tod), Lawrence Neal, Kathleen Williams, Paul Neal and Michael Neal (Jean); brother-in-law Robert Lyons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Buffalo, NY this spring.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Patton, Matthew
Thurman, John
Bagley, Leona
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top