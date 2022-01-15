NEAL, Carl



Carl S. Neal departed this life on December 24, 2021 at the age of 79. Carl leaves to mourn his passing and carry on his memory to his loving wife Theresa; children, Carla (Timothy) Brown, Kyle Sanford Neal; grandchildren Aaron Brown, Jaylon Brown, and McKenzye Neal; siblings Eleanor Beckham (Tod), Lawrence Neal, Kathleen Williams, Paul Neal and Michael Neal (Jean); brother-in-law Robert Lyons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



A memorial service will be held in Buffalo, NY this spring.

