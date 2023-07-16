NAUGHTON, Matthias (Matt)



The death has occurred of Matthias (Matt) Naughton, Dunwoody, GA, formerly of Ballyconboy, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. Matt passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. He is predeceased by his parents John and Sarah, sisters May Heneghan, (Castlerea), Kathleen, (Ballyconboy) Bridie Crowley (New York) and brother Johnny (Ballyconboy).



Matt immigrated to the US in 1960 and lived in New York where he received his BS degree from Fordham University. He then moved to Miami, FL where he met the love of his life, Caroline. They were married on Feb. 14, 1970. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Atlanta, GA so Matt could attend John Marshall Law School where he earned his JD degree in 1973. Matt practiced law in DeKalb County where he also served as Municipal Court Judge. Matt was actively involved with the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta for over 50 years, serving as President for 3 terms and managed many other areas of responsibility



Matt will be sadly missed by his wife, Caroline, his sister, Sally Walsh (Barna), sister-in-law, Mary (Ballyconboy) many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in both Ireland and the US.



May his gentle soul rest in peace.



His wake will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 between 4:00 and 7:00 PM, at H.M Patterson Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 17, 2023 at All Saints Catholic Church, 2433 Mt Vernon Rd., Atlanta, GA 30338.



Burial service will be Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta's plot at historic Oakland Cemetery.





