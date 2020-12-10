NASUTI, Helen Geraldine "Gerry"



Gerry Nasuti "Mimi", 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 8th of old age. Gerry was born on February 16, 1927 and lived a long and fruitful life. She was born in Plant City, Florida and moved to Rome, GA at age 6. She graduated from West Rome High School and met her future husband, Fred Nasuti, while working at Battey Army Hospital during World War II. They were married in 1945, moved to Atlanta and raised three children in the Garden Hills/Peachtree Heights area of Buckhead. Gerry was a member of Christ the King Catholic church while living in Buckhead. She took great pride in her children all attending Christ the King Catholic School and St. Pius X High School. She spent 65 years married to Fred until he passed away in 2010. Gerry worked as a bookkeeper for many years for some of Atlanta's most well-known doctors and then was an Executive Assistant to Jane Hurt Yarn, a member of President Jimmy Carter's Council on Environmental Quality. Gerry was a woman of many talents. She was accomplished at almost any arts and crafts project, and she was a devout environmentalist, well before it was mainstream. Gerry loved maps and was a human GPS before there was GPS. Gerry enjoyed free time in her later years as a member of a local basket weaving guild and was proud of the many accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Juanita Rocca, her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and David Campbell, daughter and son-in-law Lucia Smeal and Rob Landy, and son and daughter-in-law, Bert and Betty Nasuti, 9 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID -19, a private family service will be held in Gerry's honor at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, www.greynun.org. Services provided by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory.





