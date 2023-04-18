Nassar, Victor

NASSAR, Dr. Victor



Dr. Victor Hanna Nassar died peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the age of 85. His long life was devoted to the service of the many communities of which he was a part.



Victor was born in Nazareth, Palestine on September 10, 1937, just before the break of World War II. His father, Hanna Nassar, an Eastern Orthodox priest, was also from Nazareth and his mother, Mathilde Mastour, was from Jerusalem. Victor spent the first 10 years of his life in Palestine with his six brothers and sisters. He grew to be an incredibly peaceful, loving, curious, bright, and joyful boy. When he was 10, the Nassar family fled to Beirut, Lebanon. Victor felt immense gratitude and pride for his new home and when presented with a scholarship to the American University of Beirut (AUB), he decided that becoming a physician and serving his adopted home would be the ultimate honor.



After graduating from the AUB School of Medicine in 1963, Victor was awarded a prestigious residency at Emory University (1963-1966). His training and specialization brought him to Columbia University (1967-1968) and ultimately to Johns Hopkins University (1968-1970) where he completed his education.



During his first years in the United States, he met - and quickly fell in love with - Jane Bond Brannon. They were married on June 15, 1968. They divided their first few years of marriage between Atlanta, Baltimore, and New York and eventually returned to Lebanon in 1970. They lived in Beirut while Victor furthered his career in pathology at the AUB. While in Lebanon, they welcomed two boys: Paul Brannon Nassar (1972) and Timothy Victor Nassar (1973). Within a few years, Victor realized that civil war in Lebanon was imminent and relocated his young family to the US, back to Atlanta where he would spend the rest of his life.



Victor adored his wife, Jane, and the two shared a passion for gardening. Their home garden and its spectacular specimen rose collection is legendary. They would spend all their free time together in the garden, planning updates or sitting outside on the patio enjoying the sounds, smells, and sights of their masterpiece. Victor was always cutting Jane fresh flowers for a bouquet and was quick with a love poem for her. After his retirement, he honed his passion for art and became an avid watercolor painter. He studied and practiced watercolors and became a prolific artist.



Victor was a highly regarded pathologist and, in keeping with his ideals of alleviating the suffering of many, he worked at various hospitals around Atlanta including the Veterans Administration, Grady Memorial, Crawford Long and Emory, where he was a professor of Pathology and head of the department.



There are people who have beautiful lives and people who make their lives beautiful, no matter the circumstance. Victor saw beauty in everyone and everything around him; he found joy and laughter in the slightest of things. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends, and family. He adored all three countries he called home during his life - Palestine, Lebanon, and the United States - and he did everything in his power to give back to the places that sheltered him during his incredible life.



He leaves behind his son, Paul; son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Carly, and their children, Melanie Jane and Haytham Victor; brother, Constantine (Costa); brother, Theodore (Teddy); and a wealth of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that he cherished.



Visitation with the Nassar family will be held at Saint Elias Church on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4-6 PM. Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11AM at Saint Elias Church, 2045 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, followed by burial at Decatur Cemetery.



