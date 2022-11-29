ajc logo
X

Nash, Willie

Obituaries
11 hours ago

NASH, Jr., Willie

Age 85, of Atlanta, passed November 21, 2022. Willie is survived by his wife, Maggie; children, Terrence (Denise), Taemond, Trenton (Marilyn), Thalia (Allen), & Tremain; siblings, Evelyn Nash-Harper and Robert L. Nash; and a host of family and friends. The viewing will take place on Wednesday 12 Noon- 6 PM.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11 AM; Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel: 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: courtesy of family

Lawrence Hepburn added hard truths to GA history books
5h ago
Sallaway, Eboni
11h ago
Green, Peggy
11h ago
Featured

Credit: JEROME DELAY

Follow US vs. Iran in today’s World Cup Games
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
4h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top