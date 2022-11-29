Nash, Willie

NASH, Jr., Willie



Age 85, of Atlanta, passed November 21, 2022. Willie is survived by his wife, Maggie; children, Terrence (Denise), Taemond, Trenton (Marilyn), Thalia (Allen), & Tremain; siblings, Evelyn Nash-Harper and Robert L. Nash; and a host of family and friends. The viewing will take place on Wednesday 12 Noon- 6 PM.



Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11 AM; Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel: 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



