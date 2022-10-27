ajc logo
X

Nash, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NASH, Mary

Mary Nash age 75 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. She was a graduate of Georgia Baptist School of nursing. Known as a Servant Leader, Mrs. Nash worked for the Gwinnett Medical Center of GA for over 39 years, in various positions, culminating as Director of Surgical Services for the greater network of hospitals across Gwinnett County. Before retiring, she worked for Henry County Medical Center/Piedmont Henry from 2008-2013. She enjoyed spending time vacationing at the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Virginia Harris McGaughey. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert (Doug) Nash, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Dana Miller, Loganville, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Jill Nash, Bonaire, GA; Russell and Alexis Nash, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Mary Catherine, Megan, Sam, Harris, and Ella Grace; sisters, Vicki, and Beth; brother, Irvin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CFC International, https://www.cfcsyndrome.org/donate please list in memory of Mary Nash. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
8h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s offense looks to improve going into Saturday vs. Florida State
11h ago
The Latest

Alexander, Dorothy
1h ago
Seats, Robert
1h ago
Almand, Charles
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
7h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top