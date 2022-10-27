NASH, Mary



Mary Nash age 75 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. She was a graduate of Georgia Baptist School of nursing. Known as a Servant Leader, Mrs. Nash worked for the Gwinnett Medical Center of GA for over 39 years, in various positions, culminating as Director of Surgical Services for the greater network of hospitals across Gwinnett County. Before retiring, she worked for Henry County Medical Center/Piedmont Henry from 2008-2013. She enjoyed spending time vacationing at the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Virginia Harris McGaughey. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert (Doug) Nash, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Dana Miller, Loganville, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Jill Nash, Bonaire, GA; Russell and Alexis Nash, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Mary Catherine, Megan, Sam, Harris, and Ella Grace; sisters, Vicki, and Beth; brother, Irvin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CFC International, https://www.cfcsyndrome.org/donate please list in memory of Mary Nash. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



