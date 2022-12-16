NASH, Mary L.



Celebration of Life Service for Minister Mary L. Nash will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM, Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1150 Philadelphia Ave., NW, Atlanta, Georgia. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

