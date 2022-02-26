NASH, Martin Dietrich



Martin Dietrich Nash passed away February 24, 2022, at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margrit Weber Nash, and is survived by his sister, Helen Catherine Nash, father, John Francis Nash, and many good friends.



Martin was born in London, United Kingdom, on September 12, 1966, but came with his parents to the United States when he was four months old. From that time onward he lived in Georgia, primarily in the greater Atlanta area. Most recently he had an apartment on Peachtree Street, overlooking Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta.



Martin Nash attended the Atlanta Montessori School, Galloway School and Campbell High School in Smyrna, GA. Drawn to the design arts, Martin went on to graduate from the Art Institute of Atlanta and later was honored as a notable alumnus.



Martin combined his design talents with good interpersonal skills to sell high-end furniture and accessories. For several years he operated Martin Nash Design, in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Most recently he worked for AuthenTEAK in a job he loved and saw as the place from which he would retire.



A lifelong interest in sports began when Martin played soccer in various junior and teenage leagues. He went on to earn certification as a referee. Martin also played basketball in high school, but soccer remained his main passion, and when the Atlanta United FC was founded in 2014 he became a loyal and enthusiastic supporter.



When Martin was approaching 50, he developed a strong bond with a two-year-old boy, Princeton Morez. They became inseparable, and Martin served as a surrogate father and best friend. He always referred to Princeton as "the light of my life." Princeton just turned eight.



We will remember Martin for believing in the products he sold, making cynical comments, clicking open a beer, expressing strong political and social opinions, cheering his favorite teams, hugging Princeton, and creating strong, lifelong friendships. He touched many lives and left the world a better place.



A celebration of life will be held later this year. Meanwhile, Martin's passing could be honored by a donation to The Mountain Retreat and Learning Center in Highlands, NC, or to your favorite environmental organization.

