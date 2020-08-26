Narrie, Nancy

In Loving Memory of NANCY MAURINE WHEELER NARRIE AUG. 11, 1947 - AUG. 26, 2018 BELOVED MOTHER, WIFE, SISTER, AUNT, FRIEND, AND CONFIDANT TO COUNTLESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. NANCY....YOU DEPARTED TOO SOON. WE MISS YOU EVERY DAY! LEANNE, LINDSAY, RYAN, STEVE, SUSAN, ROBERT, DAVE, JENNY, NIECES,AND NEPHEWS. We celebrate her life and can experience joy because we know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with the Lord forever. May all who mourn her passing find peace and comfort in God's promise of eternal life.

