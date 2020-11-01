Narrie, David

NARRIE, Dr. David Bruce "Doc"



Dr. David Bruce "Doc" Narrie, of Athens, GA, passed away of congestive heart failure on October 24, 2020. He was born March 29, 1943 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Walter and Marion Shellman Narrie. Dave earned his Bachelors and Master's degrees in 1966/68 from UGA and his PhD from Virginia Tech in 1973 in Agricultural Economics. He was an avid University of Georgia football fan. In September 1973, he accepted a faculty position in Ag Business at Tennessee Technological University, where he served for 32 years, growing the program from just two students to over 35 graduates per year. Dave was a positive influence and mentor to many students throughout his career. A co-founder of the Tennessee Tech Rugby Football Club in 1976, he served as its coach and faculty advisor until the mid-1990's. He also served as a member and president of the Faculty Senate and many other university committees during his tenure. He was a counselor and Athletic Director of the American Legion Boys' State for several years and served as a consultant for TVA. He was an avid golfer and a member and officer of the Cookeville Country Club for many years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jenny Stewart Narrie of Athens, GA; brother, Steve Narrie of Snellville, GA; three daughters, Tracey Duncan of Franklin, TN, Kristy Lineberry of Athens, GA, and Casey (Dan) Bassett of Athens, GA, as well as his 5 grandchildren, Josh Galyean, Delaney and Drew Duncan, and Avery and Cadence Bassett. No service will be held at this time, but gifts in his memory may be made to the Dr. David Narrie Student Success Endowment at Tennessee Technological University, Box 1915, Cookeville, TN 38505, or to the American Heart Association. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



