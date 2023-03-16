X

Napty, Ronald

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NAPTY, Sr., Ronald Alexander

Mr. Ronald Alexander Napty Sr., of McDonough, GA, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born to the late Lester Alexander and Annie (Eassey) Napty. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Gabriel Napty; sons, Ronald Alexander Napty Jr., and Kenneth Edward Norman.

Ronald loved being outdoors. Some of his hobbies were gardening, golf and working in his yard. He served our country in the U.S. Army and retired as a business manager after 60 years of dedication at IBEW. He was an active member in the community as a celebrated Mason, Shriner and President of Morrow Lake City Recreational Department. Mr. Napty was a devoted member of many years at St. Elias Orthodox Church and will be missed dearly by his congregation, friends and above all his family.

Mr. Ronald is survived by his wife, Doris (Bell) Napty; children, Debbie Napty Rhodes, Chris Napty, Nicci (Chris) Napty Millians, Robin (Rex) Cunard, and William Ronny (Pat) Norman; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elias Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Haisten Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Zack Hinton Parkway, S. McDonough, GA 30253.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funerals & Cremations

1745 Zack Hinton Parkway

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mcdonough-ga/haisten-funerals-cremations/9507?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call 13h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car
7h ago

Credit: AP

Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy, but Braves fans still able to watch games
13h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
8h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Jones, Elder
1h ago
Buffington, Ned
1h ago
Rutherford, Kenneth
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
19h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
15h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top