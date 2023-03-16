Napty, Ronald

NAPTY, Sr., Ronald Alexander



Mr. Ronald Alexander Napty Sr., of McDonough, GA, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born to the late Lester Alexander and Annie (Eassey) Napty. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Gabriel Napty; sons, Ronald Alexander Napty Jr., and Kenneth Edward Norman.



Ronald loved being outdoors. Some of his hobbies were gardening, golf and working in his yard. He served our country in the U.S. Army and retired as a business manager after 60 years of dedication at IBEW. He was an active member in the community as a celebrated Mason, Shriner and President of Morrow Lake City Recreational Department. Mr. Napty was a devoted member of many years at St. Elias Orthodox Church and will be missed dearly by his congregation, friends and above all his family.



Mr. Ronald is survived by his wife, Doris (Bell) Napty; children, Debbie Napty Rhodes, Chris Napty, Nicci (Chris) Napty Millians, Robin (Rex) Cunard, and William Ronny (Pat) Norman; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elias Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Haisten Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Zack Hinton Parkway, S. McDonough, GA 30253.

