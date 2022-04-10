Napolet, Saundra

NAPOLET (CIESLAK), Saundra Leah



Saundra L. Napolet nee Cieslak, 84, of Doraville, GA, died in her home unexpectedly on March 15, 2022. She was born May 29, 1937, in Weirton, West Virginia. Saundra was the daughter of Frank (Butch) and Cecelia Cieslak. She graduated from Weirton High School and married Robert C. Furtney and Harold A. Napolet, respectively. Saundra raised 11 children and 67+ grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Marie, her brothers, Robert and Richard, and her husbands, Robert and Harold. Surviving are her children, David R. Furtney and his wife, Sherri of Warner Robins, GA; Sherry L. Smith of Cattaragus, NY; Karen L. Brinkmeier and her husband, Chuck of Gowanda, NY; Michael A. Furtney and his wife, Mary-Jo of Azle, TX; Mark O. Furtney and his wife, Mary Sue of Byron GA; Saundra J. Bernardiener and her husband, Edmund of Athens, GA; John J. Furtney; James D. Napolet and his wife, Amanda of Dumfries, VA; Cecelia A. Sanders and her husband, Michael of Lilburn, GA; Gregory A. Napolet of Lawrenceville, GA; Steven A. Napolet of Doraville, GA; and Mindy, her faithful canine companion.



Saundra (Sandy) L. Napolet, was a kind, loving, compassionate, giving, proud, and resourceful individual. She confronted insurmountable obstacles to ensure that her family and friends were always cared for. Saundra requested that her body be dedicated to science and therefore even in her passing, she continues to give so that others may learn. Saundra loved to be in the kitchen. She had the unique ability to present a five-course meal in a matter of minutes to anyone who happened to show up at her house. Her pleasure came in the form of happy faces and full bellies. Saundra was a woman with vast experiences who always shared her experiences, not because she was boastful, but so that others could learn life lessons from her experiences.



Saundra had the heart of an angel and was loved by so many.

