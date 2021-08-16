Nancy, Haden

HADEN, Nancy Daniel



Passed away on August 13, 2021, at Kingsbridge Retirement Center in Atlanta, GA. She was born July 5,1928 in Oxford, NC. Nancy attended high school in Roxboro, NC, where she was accomplished in band as a clarinet player and Majorette. She attended college in Richmond, VA, at RPI (now VCU) where she met and married her husband, Corbett Franklin Haden, who was attending University of Richmond. Both her husband and father, Raymond Carl Daniel, were veterans of the US Navy. She stayed engaged in Christian ministry through her work at Grace Baptist Church in Richmond, VA, University Baptist Church in Coral Gables, FL, and Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. At Briarcliff Baptist Church in Atlanta, she was actively involved in community outreach for 15 years through her co-founded charity, The Clothes Closet, and her leadership role in the women's culturally diverse D.M.A. (Don't Mention Age) class. She was an avid reader and played bridge with her friends and colleagues her entire grown life. Nancy was known for her quick smile and warm and open presence, someone who truly never met a stranger. Often described as "my rock" by friends and family, Nancy lived God's grace, touching countless lives through her equitable compassion, soft spoken patience, and sincere endearment. Devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Corbett Franklin Haden. She is survived by her son Mark Haden, daughter Joan Haden McKelvey (husband Michael Humphries), grandchildren Steven McKelvey (wife Julia Scruggs McKelvey), and Lindy McKelvey Spedding (husband. Scott Spedding), and great-grandchildren Haden, Caroline, and David McKelvey. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Kingsbridge pavilion. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

