ajc logo
X

Nahser, Donald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NAHSER, Donald Paul

Donald Paul Nahser, age 82, of Roswell, GA, passed away on October 27, 2022. A lifelong Atlanta resident, Mr. Nahser worked for Bell South for 33 years in advertising for the Yellow Pages. He was a dedicated member of St. David's Episcopal Church and a busy community volunteer; he managed the Milton polling precinct for 50 years and was the founder of the Alpharetta City Band.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen Nahser; his daughters, Katie (Huitt) Rabel of Canton, GA, Donna (Jeremy) Blalock of Huntsville, AL, Elizabeth Nahser of Manassas, VA, his grandchildren, Maggie, John and James Rabel, and Kellen and Gwenyth Blalock.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10 AM at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta the choir at St. David's Episcopal Church, or the Alpharetta City Band.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

Credit: File

Sharp, Hugh
2h ago
Tigner, David
2h ago
Fink, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
15h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top