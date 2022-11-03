NAHSER, Donald Paul



Donald Paul Nahser, age 82, of Roswell, GA, passed away on October 27, 2022. A lifelong Atlanta resident, Mr. Nahser worked for Bell South for 33 years in advertising for the Yellow Pages. He was a dedicated member of St. David's Episcopal Church and a busy community volunteer; he managed the Milton polling precinct for 50 years and was the founder of the Alpharetta City Band.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen Nahser; his daughters, Katie (Huitt) Rabel of Canton, GA, Donna (Jeremy) Blalock of Huntsville, AL, Elizabeth Nahser of Manassas, VA, his grandchildren, Maggie, John and James Rabel, and Kellen and Gwenyth Blalock.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10 AM at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta the choir at St. David's Episcopal Church, or the Alpharetta City Band.



