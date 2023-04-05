NAGLE, Robert Lee



"Bobby"



Robert Lee "Bobby" Nagle, age 73, of Marietta, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Bobby was born and raised in Atlanta and graduated from the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Law School. He was employed for a time as an attorney for the Governors Office of Fair Employment Practices, then for Fidelity Bank as a Financial Advisor, and finally, he was employed as Vice President of Investments for the Carter Terry and Company. Bobby enjoyed ALTA League Tennis as well as being an avid University of Georgia Bulldog fan.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eloise Nagle. He is survived by his fiancée, Carol Wilson Young. He will be greatly missed.



A Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 5, at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street Marietta, GA, with visitation from 10:00 -10:55 AM. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.

