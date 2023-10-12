NAGLE, Nancy



Nancy Nagle, 68 of Alpharetta, GA passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2023. Nancy was born in Atlanta on January 27, 1955. After graduating from St. Pius X High School in 1973, she went on to study at the University of Georgia and Dekalb Community College, graduating with a degree in nursing. Early in her career, she worked as a nurse in Chicago, IL and Houston, TX, before returning to Atlanta in 1986. She continued to work as a highly-skilled Operating Room and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit nurse for 10 years before transitioning into telephonic and field case management. First and foremost, Nancy is remembered as a singularly kind and thoughtful individual. She prioritized her family above all else. She was also an exceptional advocate for her patients and clients. She had a contagious smile and laughed easily, lighting up the room with her presence. She enjoyed golfing, decorating, and cooking, and she loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She was fond of the beach, but she particularly loved the mountains, which were a source of great peace for her throughout her life.



Nancy will be missed dearly by her family, friends, colleagues, and patients, and by anyone who had the fortune to spend time with her. She is survived by her son, ,Charlie Nagle; and son-in-law, Peter Cruz; parents, Blanton and Louisa Alexander; sister, Nina Alexander; brother, Ed Alexander; brother, John, his wife, Shana, and their son, Nolan Alexander, Nolan's wife, Laura and their daughter, Autumn.



A memorial service will be held on October 15, 2023, at 2 PM, at H. M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com.





