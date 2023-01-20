NAGATA, Wataru



Wataru "Ru San" Nagata, 82, peacefully passed away January 15, 2023 surrounded by his immediate family members in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was born March 9, 1940, in the small city of Chino, Nagano Prefecture, Japan. Wataru was the husband, best friend, and love of the late Deborah J. (Fleck) Nagata. Father to Christopher and Aimee Nagata. Son to the late Hama Fujimori Nagata and Motohei Nagata. Grandfather to Savannah, Christopher, Isabella, and Alejandro Nagata. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Eri, Yuko, Yoriko, Kuniji, Hideaki, Fumi, Mitsuko and Etsuko.



Wataru holds a Masters Degree in Hotel Management from Michigan State University. He began his professional career with Holiday Inn Corporation, operating hotels in both the United States and Japan. Following Wataru's time in California from 1979, he moved to Atlanta in 1990. In 1992 he opened the iconic restaurant "Ru San's" in midtown Atlanta, later establishing a chain of sushi/seafood restaurants in the American Southeast. Wataru was a pioneer of sushi and Japanese food in the US.



Wataru's excellence in business was matched by his talents for the arts and athletics. He expressed himself artistically with ink on paper, through Shodou (calligraphy) and Sui bokuga (broad stroke painting). In sport, his first love was baseball. Later in life, golf nourished his health and spirits. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



To honor Wataru's memory, family members and friends are invited to join the Nagata family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1:00 PM viewing and 2:00 PM service. Join us at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs GA.



