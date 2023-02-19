NAEGELE (DANSBERGER), Mariellen



Mariellen (Dansberger) Naegele, of Alpharetta, GA passed away peacefully in hospice on November 18, 2022, surrounded by her family's love. Born in Frederick, MD, she also lived in Salisbury, Baltimore and Newmarket, MD before moving to metropolitan Atlanta in 1987.



She is survived by her four children and their families, Jay Naegele, Lynne German, and Nancy Whithear live in the Atlanta area, and Jeanne Bateman lives in south Florida.



A memorial service will be held on February 21, 2023, 11 AM at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. To watch the livestream of the service or to watch it any time after the service, go to https://www.ctklutheran.org; click on the Memorial Services button, then select "Memorial Service for Mariellen Naegele".



Mariellen's ashes will be interred with her late husband, Gordon, at Parkwood cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her name to Christ the King Lutheran Church.



https://www.northsidechapel.com/obituaries/?filter=naegele



