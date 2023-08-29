NADDRA, Gerald



Gerald Naddra of Johns Creek, Georgia, fell asleep peacefully in the Lord on August 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.



Gerald, fondly known as Jerry, was born to Nadra and Rose Naddra, on September 18, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Hoke Smith High School from 1954 to 1957, and went on to attend Georgia Tech where he graduated in 1961. He met his bride, Janice Jackson, on a blind date which turned into 59 blessed years of marriage. Jerry was very active in his faith at St. Elias Orthodox Church, and served as President of the Board. Aside from his love for college sports and Naples, Florida, Jerry always looked forward to his annual golf trips with his Georgia Tech football friends. Jerry was most passionate about his faith, family and friends.



Jerry is survived by his wife Janice; and his three children, Lori Troline (Don), Jill Nieman (Tim) and Mike Naddra (Susan). He was also a proud Giddo to six grandchildren: Madison Troline, Jack Troline, Jordan Nieman, Connor Naddra, Ben Nieman and Nate Naddra.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, in Jerry's name.



Jerry's family will host visitation from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at St Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church.



The Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at St Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2045 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307.





