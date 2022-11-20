NABARRO, Danise



Our beloved mother, Danise Bryant Nabarro, passed away October 31, 2022. She was born April 5, 1929, to Daniel Green Bryant and Louise Parham Bryant.



Danise grew up in Shellman and Moultrie, GA, finished her higher education at Valdosta State and spent most of her life in Atlanta. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She always had at least one dog and cat in her family, including "Yoda Bear," who was by her side until the end.



Danise was an accomplished seamstress having created a number of wedding dresses and countless prom formals, as well as hand-quilted wall hangings. The art of language and music were two of her favorite hobbies. She grew up in a home filled with music and she could harmonize beautifully. Her fried chicken, fried corn, pound cake and pimiento cheese were bested by none.



Danise was preceded in death by her husband, Michael M. Nabarro; 1 sister; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her children Geri and Kathy Forehand, Jim and Lyn Swartz, Jill Douglass, Eddie and Kim Barker, Brian and Terri Carroll; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, her dear friend Steve Douglass and her devoted caregiver, Michelle Sims.



Our Mother's life was full and she will be lovingly remembered always and forever.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or The Atlanta Humane Society, www.atlantahumane.org.

