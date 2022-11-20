ajc logo
X

Nabarro, Danise

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NABARRO, Danise

Our beloved mother, Danise Bryant Nabarro, passed away October 31, 2022. She was born April 5, 1929, to Daniel Green Bryant and Louise Parham Bryant.

Danise grew up in Shellman and Moultrie, GA, finished her higher education at Valdosta State and spent most of her life in Atlanta. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She always had at least one dog and cat in her family, including "Yoda Bear," who was by her side until the end.

Danise was an accomplished seamstress having created a number of wedding dresses and countless prom formals, as well as hand-quilted wall hangings. The art of language and music were two of her favorite hobbies. She grew up in a home filled with music and she could harmonize beautifully. Her fried chicken, fried corn, pound cake and pimiento cheese were bested by none.

Danise was preceded in death by her husband, Michael M. Nabarro; 1 sister; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her children Geri and Kathy Forehand, Jim and Lyn Swartz, Jill Douglass, Eddie and Kim Barker, Brian and Terri Carroll; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, 3 nephews, her dear friend Steve Douglass and her devoted caregiver, Michelle Sims.

Our Mother's life was full and she will be lovingly remembered always and forever.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or The Atlanta Humane Society, www.atlantahumane.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top