MYRICK, Joan



Joan K. Myrick passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1935. Her father was a stage manager, and her mother danced Burlesque at the Shubert Theater in New York. Before long they moved to Virginia Beach, where Joan graduated high school. She worked in her parents' Delicatessen, "Dell's", where she began her knowledge of business with a creative and entrepreneurial spirit that would lead to many adventures throughout her life. Joan sold everything from cosmetics to sewer and septic tank treatments, and eventually real estate. She was a waitress, bartender, bookkeeper and painted houses in her spare time. She owned a kids clothing store, pet shop, and dog grooming business in her heyday. She thrived and loved whatever life threw her way. Perhaps the most important hat she wore was that of a mother to her two daughters. Joan made time to be a Brownie, and Girl Scout leader, and became the Cookie Chairman of Dekalb County. Her love of animals was shared with her children and through the years had many dogs, cats, ducks, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, a chicken, and a couple of horses. She took in many strays and had love to go around. In retirement she enjoyed making jewelry and going to art shows with her daughters. Joan is survived by her daughters, Donna Myrick (Pat Brower) of Chamblee and Diane Kovach (Bill) of Acworth. Many thanks go to her caregivers Audrey, Cindy, Kathy, and Ray who brought sunshine into life the last few years. A note of thanks to Kathy Spetz (a friend and neighbor) who came over for tea time quite often to talk and laugh about the day's events. Joan had a quick wit and great sense of humor. Her love of good food was well known to her family, friends, and neighbors. A celebration of life will take place at a future time in September this year.

