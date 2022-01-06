Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Myrick, James

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MYRICK, Jr., James Manuel

A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held for James M. Myrick, Jr., at 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Dr. Darryl Tookes, officiating. Visitation, Friday, January 7, 2022, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Dawson Mortuary, 3000 MLK, Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. He is survived by his wife, Curley Myrick; daughter Jasia; mother, Mattie Myrick; sisters, Carmen Myrick and Clarissa Myrick-Harris, PhD; an aunt, Hazel Riggins, and uncle, Henry Cary Myrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Autism Speaks at: https://www.autismspeaks.org/.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
McConnell, Hazel
1h ago
Wright, Clarice
1h ago
Parks-Stewart, Earlene
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top