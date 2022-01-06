Myrick, James

MYRICK, Jr., James Manuel



A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held for James M. Myrick, Jr., at 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Dr. Darryl Tookes, officiating. Visitation, Friday, January 7, 2022, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Dawson Mortuary, 3000 MLK, Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. He is survived by his wife, Curley Myrick; daughter Jasia; mother, Mattie Myrick; sisters, Carmen Myrick and Clarissa Myrick-Harris, PhD; an aunt, Hazel Riggins, and uncle, Henry Cary Myrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Autism Speaks at: https://www.autismspeaks.org/.

