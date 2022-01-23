MYERS, Wanda W.



Wanda W. Myers lost her battle with cancer on January 20, 2022. She spent the last 20 years of her life struggling with breast cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, mycosis, and Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was remarkably resilient as she fought the battle; she never complained about her diagnoses. Wanda's doctors frequently praised her tenacity. She beat the other forms of cancer but succumbed to Hodgkin's lymphoma. Wanda was born on September 18, 1938 to Virginia and Grady Wallin of Chickamauga, Georgia. After graduating from Gordon Lee High School, she studied secretarial science at Edmonson Business College in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Early in her career, she worked as a legal secretary for Southern Railway (now known as Norfolk Southern Corporation) and as a church secretary. Later in life, she was a supervisor in a student loan program administered by the Georgia Student Finance Commission. She retired from the State of Georgia with nearly 20 years of service. In 1962 Wanda married her high school sweetheart, Leon Myers. They had two sons, Chris and Kevin. On many occasions she stated her primary goal in life was to set a good example for her children. She was a kind, gentle parent who always put the needs of her sons before her own. Wanda's greatest joy, however, was being a grandmother to Macey and Bryce Myers. She showered them with love and attention. Wanda will always be remembered for her interest in gardening; she was a self-taught horticulturist. Not only did she memorize the common names of many plants, but she also knew the formal Latin names. In the 1970s, Wanda was a member of the Montreal Woods Maple Leaf Garden Club (Redbud District of the Garden Club of Georgia). As a member of the Garden Club, she regularly competed in the annual Yellow Daisy Festival Flower Show held at Stone Mountain Park. She won several awards, including first-place, at those competitions. Over the years Wanda designed and maintained the gardens at each home in which her family lived. As a resident of Montreal Woods subdivision in metro Atlanta, her landscaping concepts frequently resulted in first- or second-place "Yard of the Month" awards. She readily shared her gardening insights with friends, family members, horticulture enthusiasts, and neighbors. The family wishes to thank the medical professionals who guided Wanda throughout her battles with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Please visit https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7345774&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 A service to memorialize Wanda's life will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022. Visitation is 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM with a ceremony at 1:30 PM, immediately following visitation. Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

