MYERS, Sandra Sims



Sandra Sims Myers passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, from heart failure. She died comfortably just a month shy of her 88th birthday.



Born in Charlotte, NC, Sandra grew up in Dalton, GA, where her family was involved in the textile industry. After high school, she moved to Atlanta, GA to attend Oglethorpe University and made Atlanta her home after she graduated. She met Richard Eugene Myers while he was studying electrical engineering at Georgia Tech. Richard was a native of New Haven, CT, raised along the Momauguin shores of Long Island Sound. They married in 1955 and together raised their three children, Tamara, Kevin, and Michelle in Atlanta. Richard died in 2009.



Sandra was the daughter of Marion (Pete) Sims, an avid wood carver and short story writer. She inherited her father's passion for arts and literature. Sandra's mother, Mary Elizabeth Sims, was a maverick in her time. She funneled her passion for flying into service to her community serving as the director of Civil Defense Dalton-Whitfield and continued to enjoy flying in her favorite Ercoupe later in life. Sandra inherited her mother's free spirit and sense of adventure.



Sandra had a curiosity that drove her passion for learning throughout her life. After Oglethorpe, she studied library sciences at Emory University and continued to take classes at Emory throughout her life. In 2019, Sandra moved to Nashville, TN to be near her daughter Michelle. There, she was thrilled to find a new community of friends at Belmont Village. Ever the avid learner, Sandra took multiple classes a week at Belmont up until her passing.



Sandra channeled her deep passion for social justice issues in her work and volunteer activities. She was a lifelong supporter of the Democratic Party at the local, regional, and national level working on the campaigns of those whom she believed fought for civil rights and equality. Some of the campaigns included: Congressman and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young; Georgia Governor and President Jimmy Carter; Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell; and Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader Charles Weltner.



Sandra also had a passion for arts and culture and the people who were involved in that community. She enjoyed literature, live theater and performance, film, visual and craft arts, and most especially, music. Working in music promotion throughout her life, she helped run the Atlanta Jazz Festival as well as events held by the King Center. She was the longtime manager for Georgia Sea Island Singers, working closely with Frankie and Doug Quimby as they traveled the US sharing songs and stories of Gullah culture. Sandra continued to pursue her love of the arts and culture in Nashville, where she and Michelle were able to attend many art and music events.



Sandra is survived by her brother, Lamar Sims and his wife, Linda of Dalton, GA; and their son, Michael Sims and his husband, Rob Wilson of Atlanta, GA; and her children, Tamara Myers and her wife, Meaghan Hogan of Philadelphia; Dr. Kevin Myers and Wanda Wong-Valle Myers; and their children, Paul and Elena of Tarrytown, NY; and Michelle Myers of Nashville, TN. She left a large group of friends and colleagues that she gathered while pursuing her wide range of interests, building friendships in Atlanta and Nashville. She will be missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support charities that honor her passions. Two that we know she loved are: Thistle Farms (thistlefarms.org) an amazing organization making a real difference in women's lives. Their Café at Thistle Farm, was one of Sandra's favorites; and W.O. Smith Music School, (wosmith.org) an organization providing music instruction to young people in the Nashville community.



The family is planning a celebration of life for Sandra and will share the date with Belmont Village and other friends and family in the coming months. Updates will be posted on Nashville Funeral & Cremation website.

