Myers, Leigh

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MYERS, Leigh

Leigh Myers, age 33, of Jasper, Georgia passed away Monday, February 13, 2023. Mrs. Myers loved coloring, riding horseback, and watching Shark Tank. Leigh is survived by her fiancee of 9 years, Melvin James Hogan, Jr.; daughter, Isabella Marie Myers; brother, Matthew Myers, of Atlanta, Georgia; uncles Bo (Zann) Crain, of Travelers Rest, SC; Ben Crain, of Seattle, WA; aunt Caroline (Bobby) Sosebee, of Ball Ground, GA; cousins and other family members also survive. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 1 from 12 noon till the 2 PM funeral service in the Chapel of Ian Their Honor of Jasper with burial following at Sunrise Memorials Gardens. Care and trust placed with In Their Honor of Jasper Funerals and Cremations, 481 Noah Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143, 706-253-5060.

