MYERS, Betty



A celebration of life for Mrs. Betty Callaway Myers the wife of Horace Myers, age 78, of Atlanta, GA, will be held Friday, November 19 at 12:00 PM at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home Chapel, 1315, Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344. Pastor Michael E. Sutton officiating and Rev. Claude Ray James, Eulogist.