<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689376-01_0_0000689376-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689376-01_0_0000689376-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MYER, June<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">June T. Myer, age 84, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. A PRIVATE service will be held for the family with online streaming beginning at 2 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June Myer's memory to Hurt Road Baptist Church, 17 Hurt Road SW, Smyrna, GA 30082. Online guest book available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.</font><br/>