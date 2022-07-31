ajc logo
Mutzberg, Petronella

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MUTZBERG, Petronella Rose "Pat"

Petronella (Pat) Rose Mutzberg was born on April 20, 1925, in Ringwood, NJ, the youngest daughter of Louis and Frances Tacionis. Pat attended Butler High School, and then earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Physical Exercise and Nutrition from Montclair State (NJ) and New York University, respectively. Pat had teaching appointments at NYU and Paterson (NJ) State.

She married Red Mutzberg in 1952 and lived and worked in NJ until the late 1950s. They moved to Atlanta, eventually finding their dream home in Buckhead.

Pat worked for the US Department of State, Agency for International Development, COSERV, Nation Council for Community Services to International Visitors, serving as President (1970-72). She also served metro-Atlanta through the Atlanta Committee for International Visitors and was recognized for that service through Community Service Citations.

Pat also worked with the Georgia Governor's Office and Mansion in various committees and activities, including being a visitors' guide on tours through the Mansion.

Pat loved nature, flowers and flowering plants, and she was an accomplished botanist. Her greenhouse always had beautiful plants, and her yard had wonderful flowerbeds.

Pat died at 97 years old on July 22. A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, where she will be interred next to Red.

Memorials may be given to Atlanta Humane Society & Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Georgia, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Pat's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who have been her loving friends and neighbors and to the medical personnel who have helped her through her life.




