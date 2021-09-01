MUSSER, Stephen T.



Stephen T. Musser died in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on August 27, 2021. He died doing one of the things he loved the most- being outdoors surrounded by tall trees, mountains, and rippling streams. Born on March 18, 1948, he was the first child and only son of Ethel Lowe and Simon T. Musser. His first job as a young boy was sweeping the floor in the Charles Chips plant behind the family farmhouse; he rose through the company ranks where he ended his career as President of the organization. Steve remained in the food industry for his entire life. In 2007 he founded family-owned Dairy Direct, which supplies customers with premium quality dairy products from local farms becoming one of the largest dairy operations in the Southeast. Steve was known by vendors and customers alike for his integrity, honesty and positive attitude. His goal was for Dairy Direct to be a light in the business community and for the employees to honor the Lord with everything that they do and say. Steve had an adventurous spirit and was an outdoor enthusiast. As a teenager he earned his pilot's license and showed horses. Throughout his life Steve hunted, swam, and skied with huge delight. He was calm, yet optimistic, kind-natured and generous, and devoted to his faith in the Lord and to his family. His charismatic personality was a draw for all who crossed his path.



Surviving family include his wife Deborah Musser, children Monica and Douglas Henderson, Steve and Kim Musser, Matt and Whitney Musser, Ashley and David Marsh, Amy and Scott Barrett, and Sarah and Alan Parker, grandchildren Hayes, Marshall, and Coulton Musser, Lauren, Jack, and Elizabeth Henderson, Walker and Hunter Musser, Korrigan, Pierce, and Rhett Marsh, Benjamin, Wesley, Elizabeth, and Matthew Barrett, and Will, Kate, and Luke Parker. Additional family members are Steve's sisters Stephanie Mahoney and Nita Sokolik and much-loved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, September 3 at North Point Community Church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Steve's name may be made to Just One Africa www.justoneafrica.org or to Convoy of Hope www.convoyofhope.org.

