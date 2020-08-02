MUSGROVE, Patricia Burton Patricia Burton Musgrove, of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully after a short struggle with COVID-19, on July 17, 2020. Born in Macon, Georgia in 1939, she was 81 years old. A lifelong teacher, she began her career teaching elementary school in Immokalee, Florida. She taught primarily English subjects for more than 35 years at every level from elementary to college, with many years at Wheeler High School. Known for generously lending her time and talents in support of her students, she served as class sponsor and volunteer on numerous projects. Her former students demonstrated their great affection for her by visiting while home on breaks, much to her delight. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed arranging the flowers from her garden. She also loved to bake and share gifts from her kitchen. She enjoyed travelling, reading and most especially getting together with her many lifelong friends. Patricia was predeceased by her son Michael, parents Harold and Louise Burton, and sister Margie Dixon (Mike). She is survived by daughter Cynthia and granddaughters Caroline and Zoe, brother Don (Campbell) and nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to all who loved and cared for Patsy at Belmont Village Senior Living, Buckhead. Plans for a celebration of her life will be shared at a later date.



