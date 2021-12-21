Musgrove, David

MUSGROVE, Marion David



Beloved husband, cherished dad, and adored "Pawpaw," David Musgrove, 89, passed from death to life on December 18, 2021.



Born in Brilliant, Alabama on June 24, 1932, David was the son of the late Elmer and Lillie (Collins) Musgrove. After graduating from Winfield High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Korean War. Afterward, he spent most of his career working in aircraft maintenance for Delta Airlines.



Faith and family came first for David. These defining characteristics had a great impact on others. He was known for his joyful spirit and desire to help people. When he was not working or serving at his church, he enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing and camping, and especially loved being with others in these activities. Later in life, he enjoyed woodworking and was an avid bowler.



David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie (Wallace) Musgrove; daughter Nancy Miller (Greg); grandchildren Kristy Henriques (Jonathan), Alli Edwards (Zach), and Josh Miller; and great-granddaughters Sadie and Heidi Edwards. David is also survived by his sister, Carol Chorette and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Bettye Eads.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22 from 12:30 – 2:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Association.



To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, 770-932-1133.



