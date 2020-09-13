MUSE, Janet Janet Lee Sawyer Muse, 62, of Roswell, Georgia, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in a tragic car accident. Jan was born on November 2, 1957, to Wayne and Alice (Schladen) Sawyer. She grew up in Alabama, Ohio, and Indiana before attending the University of Georgia where she met her best friend and soulmate, Chip (Go Dawgs!). They were married in Athens on August 1, 1981, and recently celebrated 39 years of marriage. Chip and Jan were blessed with three loving children, Todd, Katie, and Tyler. Jan's greatest joy in life was her family, and she was happiest when surrounded by loved ones. She was the heart and soul of her family - they were her career. Her husband, children, parents, and friends will all deeply miss her. Most recently, Jan's proudest role was becoming a grandmother (Gammy) to her granddaughter, Brooklyn. She loved spending time with her "Brookie Bear." Jan will be remembered as a devoted wife, outstanding mother, incredible grandmother, and a loyal friend. Her grace, beauty, warmth, and unconditional love will forever be cherished by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband Chip, sons Todd (girlfriend Zoe) and Tyler (Chelsea), daughter Katie Burk (Patrick), granddaughter Brooklyn Burk, parents Wayne and Alice Sawyer, and brothers Tom, John, and Scott Sawyer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jan Muse's honor to Canine Assistants, a non-profit that raises and teaches puppies to become service dogs. To donate, please visit https://www.canineassistants.org/general-donation/. Donations can also be mailed to: Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, GA 30004. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Sunday. Visitation will be from 4 - 6 PM, Saturday, at Roswell Funeral Home on Mansell Road. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.



